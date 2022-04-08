Pushpa: The Rise grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, making it the most successful Indian film of 2020-21.

Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday today, 8 April. The Sarrainodu actor has been topping the popularity charts since the mega success of his movie Pushpa: The Rise. The film grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide, making it the most successful Indian film of 2020-21.

The actor began his acting career as a child artist in Vijetha (1985) and Swati Mutyam (1986). Allu Arjun made his debut as a lead actor in the 2003 Telugu drama Gangotri. The actor received widespread acclaim in 2004 for his film Arya, and has never looked back since. Allu Arjun has given several hits such as Vedam (2010), Julayi (2012), Yevadu (2014), Son of Satyamurthy (2015), Sarrainodu (2016), Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2019).

On his special day, here are some of Allu Arjun's upcoming movies:

Pushpa: The Rule: Allu Arjun will be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule, which is the sequel to the 2021 hit film. The film will also see Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprise their roles from the first part. Fans are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of this period action drama.

ICON: Venu Sriram, who is best known for his work in Vakeel Saab, will direct Allu Arjun in this film. Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations will produce the movie, which marks their fourth collaboration with the Telugu actor.

Untitled action film with Siva Koratala: The action thriller will see Allu Arjun star alongside Pooja Hegde, Aman Sharma, Gaurav Pareek, Monojit Shil and others. Fans of Bunny, as the actor, is fondly called, are eagerly waiting for the movie, which is .

Upcoming film with Prashanth Neel: According to an India Today report, Allu Arjun will star in the KGF director's next film.

According to reports, the Yevadu actor will also star in Sarrainodu director Boyapati Srinu's next film as well as an untitled project by AR Murugadoss.