After Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran, John Abraham starts shooting for spy thriller Romeo Akbar Walter

Mumbai: Actor John Abraham has started shooting for his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter.

John tweeted on 15 June, "And the journey begins! 'RAW' 'Romeo Akbar Walter."

The actor said that the movie is his "most challenging role to date" and that he was nervous getting into it.

The film also stars Sikander Kher in a negative role.

Romeo Akbar Walter is directed by Robbie Grewal. Other details of the film have not been shared.

Earlier, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was roped in for the title role in the film, but the makers of the movie mutually parted ways with the actor due to "unavoidable circumstances".

John is fresh from the success of Parmanu - The Story of Pokhran, his home production which is inching close to the Rs 60 crore mark.

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 17:38 PM