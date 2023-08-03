After Nitin Desai's shocking demise, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri pens a long note: 'Lonely deaths of Bollywood'
Nitin Desai was found dead at his ND Studio in Karjat on Wednesday morning. Reports suggest that he died by suicide
The shocking demise of prominent art director Nitin Desai, who passed away by suicide yesterday, stunned everyone in the industry. Hours after his death, The Kashmir Files director penned a note with the title of ‘Lonely death of Bollywood,’ where he hinted that one can get away with anything – murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving but it all comes crashing when one becomes irrelevant.
LONELY DEATHS OF BOLLYWOOD:
It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser.
In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you.
Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women,…
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 2, 2023
Talking about Bollywood, he wrote, “It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here. Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving.”
He continued, “Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone. Slowly, new generation comes. You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone.”
