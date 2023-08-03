The shocking demise of prominent art director Nitin Desai, who passed away by suicide yesterday, stunned everyone in the industry. Hours after his death, The Kashmir Files director penned a note with the title of ‘Lonely death of Bollywood,’ where he hinted that one can get away with anything – murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving but it all comes crashing when one becomes irrelevant.

Talking about Bollywood, he wrote, “It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here. Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving.”

He continued, “Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone. Slowly, new generation comes. You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone.”

The filmmaker ended his tweet, by writing, “Only you know what is happening in that tunnel. You want to talk but nobody is free. You talk to yourself. But you don’t even know how to listen to yourself. You have nothing to hold on to. You never invested in family, friends, values, morals, ethics, kindness, gratitude. So you have none. Since you have none, there is no money and fame. You invested in self, so you have only yourself. In its ugliest form. But you don’t like yourself without makeup. Without fans. All you are left with is a fan above you, on the ceiling. Sadly, this fan becomes your only fan which helps you bring an end to your lonely and miserable life. Some hang there, dying every moment. Some just hang themselves. This is the usual end.”