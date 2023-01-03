After New Year celebration in Dubai, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani return to Mumbai

The wave of celebrities that drifted away ahead for exotic New Year’s celebration, seems to be heading its way back to its seashore. This after several celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai Airport, as they were returning back to the bay. Now of these celebrities, the stars that grabbed the attention were rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. After ringing New Year in Dubai, the Shershaah stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival in the wee hours of Tuesday. As paparazzi recorded the two, they didn’t seem to be avoiding the media glares, as they walked towards the exit gate while keeping a low profile. Both Kiara and Sidharth jetted off to Dubai to celebrate New Year with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji. While Kiara and Sidharth continue to remain tight-lipped about their relationship, several media reports claim that the couple will be tying the knot in February.

Needless to say that at a time when rumours about their marriage have spread like a wildfire, the two jetting off to the same location and now returning back together has honestly added fuel to the fire. This has resulted in the video going viral on the internet after a few paparazzi accounts shared it on their Instagram account. In the now-viral video, both Kiara and Sidharth can be seen walking next to each other, while holding their backpacks on one of their shoulders. The two seemed to be engrossed in a conversation, as they walked out of the airport with smiling faces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Sporting their casual best, the two can be seen decked in a comfortable ensemble. Kiara opted for a powder pink t-shirt with embellished shoulders. She paired it with white flare pants and matching sports shoes and gave herself a final touch with a sleek bun. Sidharth, on the other hand, decked himself with an all-black t-shirt and trousers and paired it with a white pullover atop it.

Their fans were quick to flood the comments section and laud the stars. Several users wrote that they are eagerly waiting to see them as bride and groom. One user commented, “Wow best jodi of Bollywood…bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo, want to see you both as a bride and groom.” Another wrote, “They have a positive vibe around…can’t wait for their wedding.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, and next she will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha. On the other hand, Sidharth was last seen in Thank God, next he will be seen in Yodha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.