After Meesaya Murukku success, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi to compose music for Sivakarthikeyan's next

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s Meesaya Murukku is the most profitable Tamil album in recent times. All the songs in Meesaya Murukku were actually first released on Adhi’s YouTube channel for free as major music labels did not show much interest in buying the album but after the theatrical release of the film, Think Music bought Meesaya Murukku audio rights for a fancy price and still witnessed a huge profit. The latest update on Adhi is that he has been roped in to compose music for Sivakarthikeyan’s next with director Rajesh.

“As you rightly said, Meesaya Murukku is one of biggest hits in 2017, Hiphop Tamizha is a rage among today’s youngsters because he knows the pulse of the current generation. My producer Gnanavel Raja and I wanted a fresh addition to our film, and opted for Adhi who felt excited after the script narration and readily came on board," says director Rajesh who is known for his hit collaboration with Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harris Jayaraj.

Just like Rajesh, Sivakarthikeyan is also choosy about the music composers that he had only worked with Imman for his rural films and Anirudh Ravinchander for the city-based subjects. After AR Rahman coming onboard for Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi film, which is being helemed by director Ravi Kumar of Indru Netru Naalai-fame, Adhi’s addition in Rajesh’s film is a sweet surprise to the ardent fans of the actor.

Despite his busy schedule, Adhi gladly accepted to join the film's crew. “Adhi has great respect for Sivakarthikeyan as both have come to the cinema without any film background and achieved great heights in the industry. After Meesaya Murukku, Adhi agreed to compose music only for his mentor Sundar C and a Telugu film as he is busy with his own heroic movie, but he loved my script and also shared his excitement to compose music for Sivakarthikeyan," says the director to Firstpost.

Rajesh says that he has completed 12 days of shoot for the film in Chennai. “Nayanthara will join our team only by the end of this month. In the first schedule, we shot scenes featuring Sivakarthikeyan, comedy actor Sathish and Yogi Babu. Generally, I only travel with one main comedian in my film but this film demands more comedy actors," adds the Oru Kal Oru Kannadi director.

Reports in the media say that Nayanthara’s character in the film will be powerful, like Vijayashanti’s role in Rajinikanth-starrer Mannan. “Those are mere rumors. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has a mass image among the audiences. Unlike his rural mass entertainers, my film is set in the city backdrop but at the same time, it will have the comedy elements and action sequences in equal proportions," clarifies the director.

Rajesh says that he is planning to complete the shoot of the film before December this year. “Sivakarthikeyan is simultaneously shooting for my film and the sci-fi film of Indru Netru Naalai director Ravikumar. But as the sci-fi project has a lot of CG works, the next immediate release of Sivakarthikeyan after Seema Raja will be my film but we haven’t fixed any release date yet," says the director.

In the Ravi Kumar film, Rakul Preet Singh plays the romantic interest of Sivakarthikeyan, and Isha Kopikkar also plays a pivotal role. If all goes well, after Seema Raja’s release on Vinayagar Chaturthi, Rajesh’s film will hit the screens during the 2019 summer holidays.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 11:21 AM