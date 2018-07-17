After Lust Stories, Manisha Koirala may play detective in Indian adaptation of crime drama Eyewitness

Manisha Koirala, who made her debut in the digital space with Netflix's Lust Stories, will reportedly be cast next as a detective in another web series produced by Applause Entertainment, according to a DNA report.

An adaptation of the 2016 US crime thriller Eyewitness is in the works and the actress has been roped in to play the lead.

Eyewitness, in itself an adaptation of a Norwegian thriller is the story of two teenage boys who lead normal, carefree lives of high school students. Things get complicated when they discover their feelings for each other and life takes a sudden twist when they witness a murder and the killer starts hunting them down.

The local sheriff played by Julianne Nicholson in the thriller, who was a detective before her marriage returns to the field to solve what turns out to be the toughest case of her life. Manisha will reportedly play Nicholson's character, the DNA report said.

The yet-to-be-titled series will be directed by Chandan Arora who has previously been the editor on films like Pad Man and Ki & Ka. The series is expected to go on floors in the next few months.

Manisha Koirala essays the role of a woman trapped in a loveless marriage in the short story directed by Dibakar Banerjee in the anthology Lust Stories.

