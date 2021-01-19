After Laxmmi, Tusshar Kapoor to produce mystery thriller Maarich, also featuring Naseeruddin Shah

TusshKapoor shared the first look of his next production, where he's seen as a cop

Tusshar Kapoor has announced his next film Maarrich on social media. A mystery thriller, Maarrich will see the actor essay one of the central characters.

Taking to Instagram, Tusshar shared two images, one of which highlighted his first look from the film, while the other was shot with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

In the caption to the image, Tusshar wrote that he has completed almost 20 years of "making stories come to life", adding that he is beginning the new year with Maarrich, which will see his departure from his usual style.

Check out Kapoor's post here



According to the actor, the film challenges him every day to evolve as an actor and he is excited to share glimpses with his fans. The actor added he's even more excited to share the screen with Shah.

As per a report in The Indian Express, in Maarrich, Tusshar will be essaying the role of Rajiv, a sharp-witted police officer who ends up with a complicated, double-murder case on his hands. The film will see him working alongside Anita Hassanandani as well.

In an interaction with the publication, Tusshar described Maarrich as an "edgy and intriguing dark thriller with elements of mystery, suspense and unpredictability." According to the actor, the more work experience once gains, the more confident they are about exploring different avenues. Thus he feels fortunate enough to have chanced upon Maarrich which he consciously chose to act in and produce as well.