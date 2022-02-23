Ghudchadi brings together the 90s OG hitmakers along with the modern Jodi of Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan

Do you know Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon were considered an iconic pair in the 90s? The duo starred in an array of films back in the day and delivered many hits together. After KGF Chapter 2, the duo are all set to pair together for upcoming romantic comedy drama Ghudhchadi.

The film also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. The shooting of the film has commenced from today in Jaipur. This Binoy Gandhi’s directorial is a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama, penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj and Binoy Gandhi.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present a T-Series & Keep Dreaming pictures production titled " GHUDCHADI ". Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi.

With this film the duo will rekindle the spark of their on screen chemistry that got the town talking in the 90s'. The makers of the film took to their social media platform to share the glimpses from the mahurat puja along with teaser video.

Dutt and Tandon will also be seen in KGF Chapter 2.