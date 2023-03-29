Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently made some shocking remarks on Bollywood and received support from filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Kangana Ranaut. Taking a dig, Vivek called Bollywood a ‘gang of bullies’. He wrote on Twitter , “When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too.” He went on to add that very few quit against this “impossible to defeat” gang of bullies and create their own universe of success. He said this while sharing a post by HT City which quoted a statement by Priyanka Chopra.

According to Priyanka, she was being pushed into a corner in the film industry and people were not casting her. She added that she was tired of the politics and that caused her to move to Hollywood.

Have a look at the tweet posted by Vivek here:

When big bullies bully, some kneel down, some surrender, some give up and leave, some take drugs, few have lost life too. Against this ‘impossible to defeat’ gang of bullies, very very few quit and make their own universe of success. Those are the real life stars. https://t.co/TArOEtzwPY — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 28, 2023

Kangana Ranaut also agreed to the claims made by Priyanka and said that Karan Johar had banned her from the movies.

This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2) https://t.co/PwrIm0nni5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

While speaking with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert, Priyanka revealed that she had some disputes with people in the Bollywood. She further said that her manager Anjula Acharia came to her rescue during this time and asked if she would like to explore a career in music in the US.

The Baywatch actor now has a well-settled career in the Hollywood film industry. She was last seen in the 2021 movie The Matrix Resurrections where she played the character of Sati. The Keanu Reeves-starrer was the fourth part of The Matrix franchise.

Priyanka will now be seen in the character of Agent Nadia Sinh in the upcoming drama series Citadel. Along with Priyanka, the show will also star Richard Madden, and he will play the role of Agent Mason Kane. The series will be made available on Prime Video on and from 28 April. Citadel has been reportedly shot in many countries across the globe, and the Indian part of the series include stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

