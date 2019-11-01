After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor to play cricket in Jersey!

Ever since the announcement of Shahid Kapoor’s next film Jersey came out, everyone's eagerly waiting to know more. It turns out, that the box office disruptor has already dived deep into the prep of the film.

Shahid plays a cricketer in Jersey and the perfectionist he is, he has already started learning the ropes of playing a cricketer on-screen by regularly going for the cricket sessions. The film's shoot starts in Chandigarh November end.

Shahid says, "It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey. I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and a personal human journey that I connected with deeply. "

The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film will release on 28th August 2020.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2019 15:25:45 IST