After Jason Momoa, Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account hacked; Stories on iPhone, Macbook giveaways posted

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was reportedly hacked, but it appears to have been restored. As per reports, the actor's Instagram bio flashed an advertisement link claiming to give away free iPhones.

According to beebom.com, the hackers took to Downey Jr's Instagram Stories to post stories which made it appear as if the actor was conducting a giveaway, where he was presenting fans with iPhones, MacBooks, and even Tesla Model X cars, among other things.

Netizens have posted screenshots of Robert Downey Jr's Instagram stories.

I see Robert Downey Jr has been hacked by an Asian lad who works at Arndale market pic.twitter.com/ek9QbpoQEG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) September 6, 2019

There seems to be tons of giveaways on Robert Downey Jr. #Instagram account.. Whatever you do, do not click the link. His account is hacked and the link probably leads to #malware@kaspersky @_escanav here is a topic you guys can cover pic.twitter.com/EYCR3SPQsK — Sandeep Balachandran (@one24frames) September 6, 2019

The news comes days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account got hacked. Aquaman star Jason Momoa's Instagram account was also hacked recently, and the pattern of posting links about free iPhone giveaways appear eerily similar to that of Downey Jr's.

Downey joins a long list of celebs whose accounts have been hacked before, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, rapper Joey Badass, and YouTubers Shane Dawson and James Charles.

One of the Twitter users claimed that Robert Downey Jr's team have recovered the account.

It will be fixed in the morning when IG wakes up, @RobertDowneyJr team figured it out https://t.co/a3c62WguGV — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 6, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 16:09:03 IST