After Jason Momoa, Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account hacked; Stories on iPhone, Macbook giveaways posted

FP Staff

Sep 06, 2019 16:09:03 IST

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account was reportedly hacked, but it appears to have been restored. As per reports, the actor's Instagram bio flashed an advertisement link claiming to give away free iPhones.

Robert Downey Jr's Instagram account posted stories about iPhone, Macbook and Tesla cars and giveaways. Image from Twitter

According to beebom.com, the hackers took to Downey Jr's Instagram Stories to post stories which made it appear as if the actor was conducting a giveaway, where he was presenting fans with iPhones, MacBooks, and even Tesla Model X cars, among other things.

Netizens have posted screenshots of Robert Downey Jr's Instagram stories.

The news comes days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account got hacked. Aquaman star Jason Momoa's Instagram account was also hacked recently, and the pattern of posting links about free iPhone giveaways appear eerily similar to that of Downey Jr's.

Downey joins a long list of celebs whose accounts have been hacked before, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, rapper Joey Badass, and YouTubers Shane Dawson and James Charles.

One of the Twitter users claimed that Robert Downey Jr's team have recovered the account.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 16:09:03 IST

