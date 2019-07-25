After Jack Ryan, John Krasinski signs three-year first look deal with Amazon Studios

Actor-director John Krasinski has struck a three-year first-look TV deal with Amazon, continuing on his relationship with the studio following the success of his show Jack Ryan.

Under the deal, the 39-year-old actor and his Sunday Night production banner, which includes partner Allyson Seeger and development and production executive Alexa Ginsburg, will work with the studio on developing projects for the streaming service Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.

"With his incredible authenticity and versatility, John Krasinski has brought to life some of entertainment's most recognizable roles, including our own hero Jack Ryan," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.

"John's talents extend behind the screen as a prolific writer, director and producer with a keen eye for creating original characters and stories with global appeal. We welcome John, Allyson, Alexa and the rest of the Sunday Night team to the family and can't wait to see what they bring to our Amazon Prime Video customers all over the world," she added.

Krasinski and Seeger said their banner looks forward to "continue our partnership with Amazon Studios".

"Jen has been a friend and collaborator since back in my Office days and her vision and expectation for what she wants Amazon Studios to become is exactly where we want to be," added Krasinski.

Season two of Jack Ryan, produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television and Skydance Television, will "soon" debut on Amazon Prime Video, the company said. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Krasinski is currently working on A Quiet Place: Part II, the sequel to his 2018 blockbuster. The film is expected to release in next March.

