After Infinity War, Chris Evans to sport Captain America's classic clean-shaven look for Marvel's Avengers 4

Avengers: Infinity War might have seen Chris Evans sporting long hair and beard, but Marvel's Captain America actor will be seen returning to his classic clean-shaven look for his next outing as the superhero, in the upcoming Avengers 4 film.

Evans took to Instagram and shared his look, with the caption "Senior year #A4"

The Avengers sequel is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 since it is speculated to be the end of a Marvel Cinematic Universe era, with several actors bidding a final goodbye to the Avengers franchise. One of the actors who is expected to depart is Evans, since the fourth Avengers is already an addendum to Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios, which was over with Infinity War.

Along with Evans, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man)'s contracts are also slated to get over with Marvel Studios, with the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise.

In Infinity War, Steve Rogers sported a disheveled look, with a longer hair and beard, signalling that the Avengers team had been on the run for a year. In June, Avengers 4 promotional artwork first showed Rogers' return as Captain America, however, without his shield.

Marvel is currently conducting additional photography in Atlanta, where several actors have confirmed to be on the set.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 14:45 PM