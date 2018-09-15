You are here:

After Infinity War, Chris Evans to sport Captain America's classic clean-shaven look for Marvel's Avengers 4

FP Staff

Sep,15 2018 14:45:18 IST

Avengers: Infinity War might have seen Chris Evans sporting long hair and beard, but Marvel's Captain America actor will be seen returning to his classic clean-shaven look for his next outing as the superhero, in the upcoming Avengers 4 film.

Evans posted the image of his Avengers 4 look (left). Evans in Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter

Evans posted the image of his Avengers 4 look (left). Evans in Avengers: Infinity War. Twitter

Evans took to Instagram and shared his look, with the caption "Senior year #A4"

The Avengers sequel is one of the most anticipated films of 2019 since it is speculated to be the end of a Marvel Cinematic Universe era, with several actors bidding a final goodbye to the Avengers franchise. One of the actors who is expected to depart is Evans, since the  fourth Avengers is already an addendum to Evans’ contract with Marvel Studios, which was over with Infinity War.

Along with Evans, Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man)'s contracts are also slated to get over with Marvel Studios, with the fourth installment of the Avengers franchise.

In Infinity War, Steve Rogers sported a disheveled look, with a longer hair and beard, signalling that the Avengers team had been on the run for a year. In June, Avengers 4 promotional artwork first showed Rogers' return as Captain America, however, without his shield.

Marvel is currently conducting additional photography in Atlanta, where several actors have confirmed to be on the set.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 14:45 PM

tags: Avengers 4 , Avengers: Infinity War , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Marvel Cinematic Universe , MCU

also see

Mark Ruffalo confirms Avengers 4 reshoots are for film's ending: 'We’re still working on it'

Mark Ruffalo confirms Avengers 4 reshoots are for film's ending: 'We’re still working on it'

Shah Rukh Khan in a Marvel film? Executive of global giant wishes to cast ace actor as Indian superhero

Shah Rukh Khan in a Marvel film? Executive of global giant wishes to cast ace actor as Indian superhero

Mark Ruffalo reveals why Bruce Banner couldn't unleash the Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War

Mark Ruffalo reveals why Bruce Banner couldn't unleash the Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War