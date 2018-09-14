You are here:

After Henry Cavill's reported exit from DC universe, Twitterati want Nicolas Cage to play Superman

FP Staff

Sep,14 2018 17:57:01 IST

Henry Cavill's reported exit from the DC cinematic universe created considerable buzz. While some reacted with shock, others started looking into options for the next star to fill in the shoes.

As expected, Twitter was not one to fall behind in this discourse. Fans began demanding that actor Nicolas Cage be brought in to fill Cavill's shoes as the next Superman. Here's a look at the best tweets.

Cage was almost set to play the caped superhero in Tim Burton's film titled Superman Lives, which ultimately got shelved, reports the Independent.

Fans have recently been sharing clips of the footage shot during the fitting sessions of Superman Lives which depicts Cage trying the suit before a team and Burton. A self-confessed Superman fan, Cage has even named his son Kal-El, which is the alien name of Superman.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 17:57 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , DC Cinematic Universe , Henry Cavill , Hollywood , Nicolas Cage , Superman

