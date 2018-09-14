You are here:

After Henry Cavill's reported exit from DC universe, Twitterati want Nicolas Cage to play Superman

Henry Cavill's reported exit from the DC cinematic universe created considerable buzz. While some reacted with shock, others started looking into options for the next star to fill in the shoes.

As expected, Twitter was not one to fall behind in this discourse. Fans began demanding that actor Nicolas Cage be brought in to fill Cavill's shoes as the next Superman. Here's a look at the best tweets.

Henry Cavill out as Superman. Who to replace him?

10. You

9. Can't

8. Replace

7. A Superhero

6. Quickly

5. Without

4. A

3. Vetting

2. Process

1. Nicolas Cage pic.twitter.com/2USeMljngQ — Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) September 12, 2018

So people want Nicolas Cage to be the next Superman. I'm both scared and interested at the same time! pic.twitter.com/EjU3VD5DLz — Josh Foster (@Lynx_Rose1990) September 14, 2018

Nicolas Cage the moment he read Henry Cavill is out as Superman. #DCEU #WarnerBrothers pic.twitter.com/IoHwQDcGj3 — John Hoey (@JohnnyHoey) September 12, 2018

There is an alternate timeline in which Nicolas Cage's Superman is the start of a cinematic empire. Get me there. pic.twitter.com/jDuKHlGyk1 — Gene Park @ #ONA18 (@GenePark) September 12, 2018

With Henry Cavill out, there's only one person who can save the DCEU and it's Nicolas Cage as Superman, finally pic.twitter.com/eWAB1AAbzP — Gene Park @ #ONA18 (@GenePark) September 12, 2018

Good Luck WB trying to find a better Superman than Henry Cavill. It’s Nicolas Cage’s turn pic.twitter.com/mw17GGWKTz — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 12, 2018

I won't accept anything other than Nicolas Cage for Superman. — Mostlyvillains (@mostlyvillains) September 13, 2018

Now that Henry Cavill is out, give me a Nicolas Cage Superman or give me death — Wade (@wadejosephsmith) September 13, 2018

Starting the campaign now. Nicolas Cage for Superman. You know you want it to happen. pic.twitter.com/CwNWuhDjok — Jim Lokay (@Lokay) September 12, 2018

Bring back Nicolas Cage as Superman you COWARDS pic.twitter.com/JBVL2ozenR — Finn the Human 🎶 (@jonsanagus) September 13, 2018

Only two ways I’m watching a movie with Superman. First one is if Henry Cavill is back. 2nd you put Nicolas Cage as the man of steel!!!! #DCyouknowwhattodo pic.twitter.com/n5vYg8sSVn — Mikey Graffigna (@mikey_the_mnstr) September 12, 2018

Henry Cavill leaving Superman is sad, but we now have a GOLDEN oppurtunity on our hands. It’s Nicolas Cage’s time to finally shine pic.twitter.com/dxfC48ORtH — Dr_Mafoony (@dr_mafoony) September 12, 2018

Cage was almost set to play the caped superhero in Tim Burton's film titled Superman Lives, which ultimately got shelved, reports the Independent.

Fans have recently been sharing clips of the footage shot during the fitting sessions of Superman Lives which depicts Cage trying the suit before a team and Burton. A self-confessed Superman fan, Cage has even named his son Kal-El, which is the alien name of Superman.

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 17:57 PM