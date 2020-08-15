After Gunjan Saxena, another film on IAF announced; Golden Arrows to be based on former chief BS Dhanoa
As Commanding Officer of a front line ground attack fighter squadron, BS Dhanoa led the IAF punch against Pakistan during the Kargil War
Director Kushal Srivastava and producer Rashmi Sharma are joining hands for a war drama Golden Arrows based on the life of former Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.
Dil Bechara helmer and casting director Mukesh Chhabra has commenced casting for different roles of the film.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on Friday to announce the film and share the first look poster.
ANNOUNCEMENT... #RashmiSharma [producer of #Pink] and director #KushalSrivastava [director of #VodkaDiaries] join hands... Announce a war film based on former Chief of Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa... Titled #GoldenArrows... #MukeshChabbra has commenced casting. pic.twitter.com/6mGrTpex1X
The former IAF Chief Dhanoa retired on 30 September, 2019 after 41 years of glorious service to the nation. As Commanding Officer of a front line ground attack fighter squadron, he led the IAF punch against Pakistan to evict the enemy from their 'dug in' defences in the icy heights of Kargil region.
During the conflict, under his leadership and supervision, the squadron devised unique and innovative methods of bombing in the night at altitudes never before attempted in the history of Air Warfare.
Dhanoa was also instrumental in planning and executing a successful airstrike against the terrorist camp in Balakot, which is located across POK, in Pakistan, in February last year.
