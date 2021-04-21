Entertainment

After Golden Globes and Grammys, ACM Awards hits record low ratings in the US ahead of Oscars 2021

The ACM Awards drew just under 6.3 million viewers, compared to the 6.6 million that watched in 2020, according to Nielsen figures released on Tuesday.

The Associated Press April 21, 2021
This combination photo shows Mickey Guyton, from left, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood performing at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show aired on 18 April with both live and prerecorded segments. Underwood brought the Academy of Country Music Awards to church. Morris won two honours, including song of the year, Lambert performed three times and held onto her record as the most decorated winner in ACM history and Guyton, the first Black woman to host the awards show, gave a powerful, top-notch vocal performance. Photo credit: The Associated Press

The Academy of County Music honours drew a record-low audience, joining other awards shows also finding dwindling viewer interest in the US.

Ceremony ratings generally have slid in recent years and the trend has continued during the pandemic, with the recent Grammys and Golden Globes among those nosediving.

Next up to be tested: the Academy Awards, airing Sunday on US network ABC.

The ACM Awards drew just under 6.3 million viewers last Sunday, compared to the 6.6 million that watched in 2020, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday. Luke Bryan was crowned entertainer of the year during the event hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton.

An episode of 60 Minutes, with a segment on the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, was the week’s most-watched TV program. Members of the group are being investigated in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection, with one having pled guilty to federal charges.

The news magazine and the ACM Awards — which ranked among last week’s top five programs despite the ceremony’s slump — were both on CBS and helped lead the network to a weekly ratings victory.

CBS averaged 4.45 million viewers, followed by ABC with 3.6 million. NBC had 3.1 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Telemundo had 1.07 million, ION had 1.05 million and the CW had 710,000.

Fox News Channel led the cable networks, averaging 2.23 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.48 million, HGTV had 1.36 million, CNN had 1.05 million and TBS had 947,000.

ABC’s World News Tonight topped the evening news ratings contest, averaging 8.3 million viewers last week. NBC’s Nightly News had 6.9 million and the CBS Evening News had 5.2 million.

For the week of 12-18 April, the 20 most-watched programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.48 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.46 million.

3. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 6.83 million.

4. ACM Awards, CBS, 6.28 million.

5. “The Voice,” NBC, 5.83 million.

6. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 5.58 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.56 million.

8. “United States of Al,” CBS, 5.45 million.

9. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 5.44 million.

10. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.39 million.

11. “Mom,” CBS, 5.35 million.

12. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 5.17 million.

13. “Bull,” CBS, 5.12 million.

14. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.1 million.

15. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 4.98 million.

16. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 4.95 million.

17. “This Is Us,” NBC, 4.81 million.

18. “Bob Hearts Abishola,” CBS, 4.74 million.

19. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.73 million.

20. “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” NBC, 4.41 million.

April 21, 2021

