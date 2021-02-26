After Drishyam 2, Jeethu Joseph confirms third instalment is already on the cards

Jeethu Joseph revealed that it would take at least three years for Drishyam 3 to go on the floors

Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph are riding high on the success of Drishyam 2 which released on Amazon Prime Video on 19 February. While the Malayalam thriller is receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers, Joseph has now confirmed that Drishyam 3 is already on the cards. Recently, during a media interaction in Kerala, Drishyam 2 director revealed that he has written a beautiful climax for the third part which will be the last part of the franchise.

Jeetu Joseph announced this exciting piece of news at a press conference at Kottayam Press Club, Kerala.

He shared, "I discussed the climax of Drishyam 3 with Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor and they liked it."

Talking further about Drishyam 3, Joseph shared, the film will take at least 3 years to go on floors as he is still working on the script.

At the conference, Jeethu also shared that he is thinking about making the second instalment of his blockbuster film Memories.

If things go as per plan, the makers will soon make an official announcement regarding Drishyam 3.

As per reports, Drishyam 2 will be remade in other languages as well, just like the first part of the franchise and Jeetu Joseph might himself direct the film’s Hindi remake.

For the unversed, late Nishikant Kamat directed Drishyam’s Hindi remake, while Ajay Devgn played the lead role in it.

Drishyam 2 features Mohanlal in lead. Apart from him, the film also stars Siddique, Murali Gopy, Meena, Saikumar, Asha Sharath, Esther and Ansiba in pivotal roles.