After dolls, Taimur Ali Khan-inspired cookies served to guests at blogger event in New Delhi

FP Staff

Mar 26, 2019 16:29:09 IST

The paparazzi's favourite blue-eyed boy Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has now inspired a range of cookies. The cookies from The Cake Company, a bakery specialising in customised baked goods, were recently served at a blogger event organised by Cosmopolitan India in New Delhi.

 

 

 

Obsessed with these #Taimur Cookies at the @cosmoindia #cosmoindiabloggerawards2019 #breaktheinternet #chefcantstayawayfromfood A post shared by Anahita Dhondy (@anahitadhondy) on

It was previously reported that a Daman based company had launched a Taimur-inspired doll. While some social media users called the doll cute, some issued strict warnings asking people to "leave the kid alone for God's sake."

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 16:34:03 IST

