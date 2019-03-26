After dolls, Taimur Ali Khan-inspired cookies served to guests at blogger event in New Delhi
The paparazzi's favourite blue-eyed boy Taimur Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, has now inspired a range of cookies. The cookies from The Cake Company, a bakery specialising in customised baked goods, were recently served at a blogger event organised by Cosmopolitan India in New Delhi.
OMG #Repost @globalfiestastudio_india • • • • • • Did you check out the amazing yet adorable #Taimur cookies at the #cosmoindiabloggerawards2019? With immense pride we would like to inform you all that these lovely cookies were baked by our vendor @thecakecompanyin! Here’s more power to @chefchhavi ♥️ And guys, to get such cookies for your own event contact us and we’ll get you the best deal with @thecakecompanyin @cosmoindia #cosmopolitanIndia #taimuralikhan #blogger #cosmobloggerawards2018 #cookies #yummy #cakes #events #awards #thecakecompany #weddings #birthdays #fun #events #cookiedecorating #cookiesofinstagram #globalfiestastudio_india
Obsessed with these #Taimur Cookies at the @cosmoindia #cosmoindiabloggerawards2019 #breaktheinternet #chefcantstayawayfromfood A post shared by Anahita Dhondy (@anahitadhondy) on
It was previously reported that a Daman based company had launched a Taimur-inspired doll. While some social media users called the doll cute, some issued strict warnings asking people to "leave the kid alone for God's sake."
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 16:34:03 IST