Without a question, Vijay Varma has played some of the most incredible roles, and we have adored him ever since he entered the industry. Now it’s for certain, if a film has Vijay in it, it will be a good watch— be it Gully Boy, She or now Dahaad. The actor who is fresh off an bone-chilling performance in Darlings last year, he delivers another stellar performance in Reema Kagti’s Dahaad. The sinner Anand played by Vijay Varma, will now be known as one of the most incredible roles of his career. The actor’s portrayal of the twisted character of Anand, in Dahaad is truly one of the finest menacing baddy we have ever seen on screen.

Dabbling into multiple shades and personalities, with ease, the thrilling storyline and narrative of the web series is a playground for the actor and he simply leaves everyone spellbound. Vijay lets his deep eyes do the talking, and communicate volumes. His portrayal of Anand Swarankar is like danger looming in your everyday lives because he is your everyday man, charming yet sinister. He is a man with family and you don’t expect him to be a monster. He is the one we never see coming because his horns are invisible. And Vijay brings to fore his A-game in making this monster real.

Being touted as a true chameleon on-screen, in Dahaad, Vijay Varma levels what he had delivered in Darlings as Hamza and shines throughout. As Hamza, he managed to deceive the viewers with his “guilty and innocent” act. If you had never that thought he could scare you anymore. Well, he takes it up a notch higher with Anand Swarnakar. Anand can leave one disgusted and make the viewer uncomfortable, angry, and anxious, even though he often talked with poise and respect.

On the way ahead, Vijay will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Devotion of Suspect X‘ and Murder Mubarak opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.