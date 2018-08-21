After Crazy Rich Asians' success, Chinese-centric rom-com Singles Day acquired by New Line

New Line on 17 August acquired the rights to Chinese-themed romantic comedy titled Singles Day, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Written by Lillian Yu, the film is said to revolve around Singles Day also known as 'Guanggun Jie', that falls on 11 November every year is celebrated by the Chinese who take pride in being single, writes The Wrap.

This news comes after the success of Crazy Rich Asians starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding in lead roles. The film, which is the first in Hollywood after 25 years to have a primarily Asian cast, was a massive success at the North American box-office, earning $34 mn in the first five days following its release on 15 August.

Singles Day will be produced by Chris Bender (of We’re the Millers, Horrible Bosses). The film will be an ensemble comedy like He’s Just Not That Into You, Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve that New Line has produced in the past.

Yu is Chinese born and later moved to the US in her teens, eventually graduating from Harvard University. She has served as a staff writer for NBC's Powerless and has also worked in the writer's room for Cinemax series Warrior, produced by Justin Lin with Jonathan Tropper as the showrunner.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 20:00 PM