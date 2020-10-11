After Bellbottom, Vaani Kapoor to begin shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next in Chandigarh
Vaani Kapoor is set to start filming for director Abhishek Kapoor’s next film in Chandigarh.
Vaani Kapoor is on route to Chandigarh to begin shooting for director Abhishek Kapoor's film, in which she is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
Vaani, who recently wrapped up the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom, is all charged up to collaborate with Abhishek, best known for movies like Rock On!!, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath.
"It’s a lovely heart-rendering film. I have always wanted to work with Abhishek Kapoor, being so inspired by his films this feels like an amazing opportunity to be part of his vision," Kapoor said in a statement here.
The movie marks her first collaboration with Khurrana and she hailed him as one of the most talented actors of the country.
"Ayushman is one of the most talented actors of our generation and I’m only thrilled about our first film together to be this beautiful love story," Vaani added.
The actor has left for Chandigarh so that she can follow all the quarantine processes for her to begin right on time. The untitled film is set to hit cinema halls in 2021.
