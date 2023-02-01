Anubhav Sinha is known to shed light on socially relevant subjects through his cinema. ‘Bheed’ his next film post Article 15 and Thappad promises to be a powerful commentary on modern society and is based on the backdrop of the 2020 India lockdown which interestingly also marks the third year of the first nationwide lockdown. The movie is scheduled to release on March 24, 2023, and is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha with a power-packed cast starring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, and Ashutosh Rana.

“Bheed is a film that reflects the complexities and contradictions of our times,” says Anubhav Sinha, the film’s director. “Bheed is a story that sheds light on the social disparity that the country faced in the toughest of times. It was imperative for me to bring this story to life and share it with the audience.”

Further commenting on the matter, Bhushan Kumar states, “Anubhav Sinha and I have a long stand history of working together. This is our third joint project in 2023 and has been a tremendous journey. Bheed is a film that will share a deep and insightful perspective into some of the tough times that our country has been through in recent years and Anubhav’s vision as a director is second to none.”

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Ashutosh Rana, Virendra Saxena, Aditya Shrivastav, Kritika Kamra, and Karan Pandit. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Bheed is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

