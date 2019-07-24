After Avengers: Endgame surpasses Avatar, Russo Brothers pens gratitude note for James Cameron

Filmmaker James Cameron is no longer the sole king of box office. After nearly a decade, Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame dethroned Cameron's Avatar on the list of the highest grossing movies ever released. Marvel's superhero blockbuster ended the 10-year reign of Avatar on Sunday after its global box office haul rose to $2.7902 billion.

While most fans turned the box office race into a battle between Endgame and Cameron's films, Titanic and Avatar, the filmmakers had nothing to share but only niceties for their creative projects.

Cameron took to the official Avatar Twitter account to post a congratulatory note for the Avengers team, appreciating them for scaling the ultimate box office glory. He tweeted his good wishes to the Avengers team for their accomplishment, to which the Russo Brothers responded saying he was a big reason they fell in love with cinema.

Along with the message, Russo Brothers shared four different images of definitive scenes from Cameron's films The Terminator, Aliens, Titanic, and Avatar. The images show the director duo watching the respective movies, and exclaiming "Holy Sh*t!!!".

Check out the appreciative tweet from Russo Brothers

To @JimCameron- you're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next... pic.twitter.com/nrOqKVjGFa — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 22, 2019

Check out Cameron's congratulatory post here

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had already been full of praise for Cameron as Endgame zeroed in on the record days earlier. "You have to shout out to James Cameron, who held that title for a long time," Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con, the world's biggest pop culture fan convention, on Saturday.

Cameron is working on four sequels to Avatar, with the first follow-up due in December 2021, and Avatar 5 expected in late 2027.

Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film of Marvel Cinematic Universe, marked the end of an era that revolved around Iron Man, the Hulk and Captain America among other superheroes.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 12:07:53 IST