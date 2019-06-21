After attack on ALTBalaji's Fixer set, FWICE says its members will not shoot outside Mumbai unless safety is ensured

Mumbai: A day after the cast and crew of ALTBalaji show were allegedly attacked on set, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) on Thursday said its members will not be shooting outside the city until given protection.

The team members of the show Fixer claimed they were shooting near Ghodbunder Road when they were beaten up by drunk goons, following which three persons have been arrested.

In a video shared by filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who features in the series, the show's producer Sakett Saawhney and actor Mahie Gill alleged they were beaten up by drunk goons.

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

"Till the time we aren't given security and protection, members of FWICE won't shoot outside Mumbai, especially Thane, Mira Road, Vasai, Naigaon and other surrounding areas," BN Tiwari, President, FWICE, told reporters.

Tiwari said it is the job of the government to provide security to the artistes and they will not shoot until their safety is ensured.

"In our meeting of federation, all 28 unions associated with us, have decided that until the government doesn't assure us of security, our five lakh members won't shoot beyond Mumbai's Dahisar. These instances have happened in the past and it needs to stop," he added.

Some team members of the web series on Thursday also met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits.

According to a police official, there was a dispute over selection of a spot for the shoot, following which some men attacked the show's crew members.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 10:47:16 IST