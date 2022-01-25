A source reveals, 'Dhanush and Aanand L Rai are collaborating for an action love story.'

Dhanush has always been a crowd favourite and now, after Atrangi Re, directed by Anand L Rai, he is all set to work to in two more Bollywood films. It isn't the first time Dhanush has shaken the Indian cinema landscape and created a stir in the industry with his collaboration with the master storyteller Aanand L Rai. Earlier, the powerhouse duo gave the blockbuster hit Raanjhanaa, which went on to break multiple records.

A source reveals, "Dhanush and Aanand L Rai have brilliant synergy together. After two runaway successes, the powerhouse actor-director duo are collaborating for an action love story produced by Aanand L Rai's home banner Colour Yellow."

Counted as Aanand L Rai's favourite muse, Dhanush will have a full-blown commercial avatar in their upcoming project.

The source further revealed, "Dhanush has also signed another big-bang Bollywood film with another celebrated production house. Owing to the massive acclaim he earned for Atrangi Re, the industry's biggies are lining up to sign the actor on."