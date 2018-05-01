After an amusement park ride, Chhota Bheem gets a live-action musical show

Ever since its very first episode aired in 2008, Chhota Bheem has been one of India's most popular toon heroes from the world of animation. Especially after a number of Chhota Bheem full length features being successful at the box office, now the animator and creator of the character announces a live-action musical show that will be performed across five cities in the country towards the end of the year.

Rajiv Chilaka, the animator of Chhota Bheem and a Hyderabad based filmmaker, told Pune Mirror, “The animation studio has begun auditioning for the star-cast.”

Among all the Chhota Bheem films, the most popular ones have been Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan (2012), Chhota Bheem and the Throne of Bali (2013) and Chhota Bheem: Himalayan Adventure (2016). Post Chhota Bheem's huge success, Rajiv had also introduced a stand alone show on Raju titled as Mighty Raju.

Chhota Bheem was also in news recently as a theme park in Mumbai, Imagica launched a roller coaster ride for kids in the name of Chhota Bheem, as stated in the same report.

While speaking about Chhota Bheem's increasing mania, Rajiv had mentioned to Economic Times, "It was never about building a financial empire but creating something Indian kids could grow up on. International shows often made references to things that even the adults here don’t know about."

