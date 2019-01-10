After Alok Nath is granted anticipatory bail by Mumbai court, survivor insists the truth will come out soon

After Alok Nath was granted anticipatory bail by the Dindoshi sessions court on 5 January in an alleged rape incident. The survivor has now reacted to the court's decision.

She said that everyone who knows her and Alok Nath personally is already aware of the truth.

She was quoted as saying by Times Now, "I may be fighting this battle in court alone but my family, my friends and my industry all know what the truth is. CINTAA has already expelled Alok Nath after having concluded that I am telling the truth, after having heard not just what Alok Nath had done to me but after having heard what he has done with all the other victims of his assaults and such behaviours.”

She also questioned how it was possible that all other women who have come out accusing Nath are lying and only he is telling the truth.

As per The News Minute, the survivor does not observe Nath's getting an anticipatory bail as a setback. She said that now, Nath is coming out to face the law, unlike earlier when he was missing court hearings.

The court said on 5 January that the actor may have been framed for the alleged incident and that the writer-producer may have delayed filing a complaint against him "for her own benefit".

