After Ajay Devgn's NY movies, John Abraham to set up his theatre chain, in the North East

Ajay Devgn, as reported earlier, already acquired six single screen theatres in Uttar Pradesh and was setting up to get 100 more under his chain, reportedly titled NY movies (the initials are his children's, daughter Nysa and son, Yug).

New reports in Bollywood Hungama suggest that John Abraham is also keen on starting his own multiplex chain. Abraham confirmed the news saying that his interests lie in developing the north-eastern regions of India in terms of increasing the umber of movie theatres. Devgn focused his energies on central India.

Talking about increasing films' visibility in these areas, John added, "I think we need to increase the number of screens. See, according to me in tier two, tier three and tier four cities what you popularly call single screens need to be converted to miniplexes. These basically are single screen that are converted into two screens with shows giving the emerging middle class population an overall enjoyable experience when they go out."

This concept, claims John, would lessen the burden of movie-goers who are hesitant to pay incorrigibly high ticket prices. Opining on the present scenario, John said that limited theatres also affect the overall business of cinema, wherein it brings it down.

Abraham's next is Satyameva Jayate, directed by Milap Zaveri. Featuring Manij Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Independence day, 15 August.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 11:54 AM