Bollywood has always celebrated love with a melody that directly makes its way into the hearts. Hitting the exact right chords of the audience, musical blockbusters have always celebrated romance like never before. These musical blockbusters bring along a female protagonist who compassionately falls in love. While such a heart touching love stories, like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jab We Met has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor, respectively, yet another romantic musical love saga ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ is coming to redefine love with the beautiful chemistry of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan.

We saw, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini showcased love from a different lens in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Being a girl from a small town and falling in love with a modern guy, the actress very fondly made the audience travel through different clouds of love. In that era, Aishwarya truly redefined the statement of soulful romance on the screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

It was almost 8 years later when Kareena Kapoor came as Geet in Jab We Met and introduced the audience to a whole new kind of love. The love that celebrates romance in the new emerging era, the love that cherishes the different personalities of each other. Geet was indeed the most loved character who touched the hearts of millions with her wittiness.

Well, it’s almost 16 years now and the world is about to witness a pure love story after a long time on the screen. Kiara Advani in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘ as Katha is coming to portray die heart love in a whole new light. The actress presents a compassionate and pure love story after a long time. As the teaser and the recently released ‘Naseeb Se‘ song has shown the pure romantic chemistry of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the film is eagerly been looked up to by the masses to witness a deep heart-touching love story. Kiara being a female lead in such a magnificent romantic musical saga, would definitely be worthy of a female character in Indian cinema that will be remembered while reminiscing the love stories.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.