Afshan Azad, Padma Patil from Harry Potter, announces pregnancy, shares pictures from maternity shoot
Afshan Azad, best known for playing Padma Patil in Harry Potter films, announced she's expecting first child with husband Nabil Kazi.
Afshan Azad is expecting her first baby with her husband Nabil Kazi. Sharing the news on Instagram, the British actress posted a picture in which the couple can be seen caressing her baby bump. While Afshan can be seen dressed in a slate blue-coloured gown, Nabil is sporting a lavender-coloured blazer.
In the social media post shared on Sunday, 11 April, Afshan thanked Allah for giving them their biggest blessing yet. Calling the soon-to-born child baby Kazi, the actress revealed that her due date is sometime in the month of July. Expressing her joy, she said that their hearts are filled with love and excitement. She also requested her fans and followers to keep them in their prayers.
Check out the announcement here
Sharing two more pictures from the maternity photoshoot, Afshan joked that she is going to spam the Instagram feed of her followers with her baby bump photographs.
View this post on Instagram
Afshan, whose family hails from Bangladesh, married Nabil in August 2018, reports Hello.
Afshan is famous for playing the role of Padma Patil in Harry Potter films. She played the role of a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Padma’s character also had a twin sister named Parvati Patil which was played by Sitara Shah and later by Shefali Chowdhury.
