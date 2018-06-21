Afghan Jalebi singer Nakash Aziz's debut single Heeriye to release on 22 June

Mumbai: Bollywood playback singer Nakash Aziz is coming up with his first-ever single titled 'Heeriye', which he has also composed. The singer will also appear in the music video.

Talking about the song, Aziz said in a statement, "The concept of this music video was in my mind from the last couple of years and I am glad that now everything has fallen into place perfectly. Sarim has penned such beautiful lines, my music just went with the flow."

"The single will be released on 22 June on Indie Music Label's YouTube channel and will be distributed by Sony Music," he added. The video is directed by Rohit Shukre.

Hailing from a small Mangalore suburb, Aziz shot to fame after superhits like 'Jabra Fan' and 'Afghan Jalebi'. Some of his other numbers include 'Saree Ke Fall Sa', 'Dhating Naach' and 'Selfie Le Le Re'.

Aziz has previously assisted Pritam and A R Rahman as a music producer in films like Delhi 6, Rockstar, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Raanjhana. Apart from singing for A R Rahman in the Tamil film Mariyan, he is also known for composing the music for No Entry-Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, a Marathi remake of the Hindi film No Entry.

Aziz will be performing at the IIFA Awards and Weekend 2018's musical night IIFA Rocks in Bangkok along with musical sensations Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra and Pritam on 23 June.

