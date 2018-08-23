You are here:

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump for playing band's song at rally

FP Staff

Aug,23 2018 12:26:43 IST

Aerosmith’s frontman Steven Tyler sent a cease-and-desist letter to President Donald Trump demanding that he stop using the band's songs for his rallies, reports Variety.

The American band's 'Livin’ on the Edge' was played at Trump's rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on 21 August. Tyler's letter was was sent to Trump through his attorney Dina LaPolt. Tyler accused Trump of willful infringement in broadcasting the 1993 hit written by Tyler, Joe Perry and Mark Hudson.

Donald Trump (left) and Steven Tyler . Images from Facebook

A statement in the letter read, “By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ without our client’s permission, Mr Trump is falsely implying [emphasis theirs] that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media.”

Tyler had in 2015, sent a similar letter to Trump whose election campaign had included the song, 'Dream On'. Trump at the time had hit back at the singer, claiming that he had a "better" replacement for the Aerosmith track.

On the afternoon of 22 August, Tyler came on board to publically voice his concern over the present copyright laws which he felt did not sufficiently protect songwriters. He mentioned that his objections were above the debate on Democrats vs Republicans, stressing that 'NO' was "a complete sentence".

