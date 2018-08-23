Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist letter to Donald Trump for playing band's song at rally

Aerosmith’s frontman Steven Tyler sent a cease-and-desist letter to President Donald Trump demanding that he stop using the band's songs for his rallies, reports Variety.

The American band's 'Livin’ on the Edge' was played at Trump's rally held at Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia on 21 August. Tyler's letter was was sent to Trump through his attorney Dina LaPolt. Tyler accused Trump of willful infringement in broadcasting the 1993 hit written by Tyler, Joe Perry and Mark Hudson.

A statement in the letter read, “By using ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ without our client’s permission, Mr Trump is falsely implying [emphasis theirs] that our client, once again, endorses his campaign and/or his presidency, as evidenced by actual confusion seen from the reactions of our client’s fans all over social media.”

Tyler had in 2015, sent a similar letter to Trump whose election campaign had included the song, 'Dream On'. Trump at the time had hit back at the singer, claiming that he had a "better" replacement for the Aerosmith track.

Even though I have the legal right to use Steven Tyler’s song, he asked me not to. Have better one to take its place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

Steven Tyler got more publicity on his song request than he’s gotten in ten years. Good for him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2015

On the afternoon of 22 August, Tyler came on board to publically voice his concern over the present copyright laws which he felt did not sufficiently protect songwriters. He mentioned that his objections were above the debate on Democrats vs Republicans, stressing that 'NO' was "a complete sentence".

THIS IS NOT ABOUT DEMS VS. REPUB. I DO NOT LET ANYONE USE MY SONGS WITHOUT MY PERMISSION. MY MUSIC IS FOR CAUSES NOT FOR POLITICAL CAMPAIGNS OR RALLIES. PROTECTING COPYRIGHT AND SONGWRITERS IS WHAT I’VE BEEN FIGHTING FOR EVEN BEFORE THIS CURRENT ADMINISTRATION TOOK OFFICE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

THIS IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY @JOEPERRY AND I HAVE BEEN PUSHING THE SENATE TO PASS THE MUSIC MODERNIZATION ACT. NO IS A COMPLETE SENTENCE. — Steven Tyler (@IamStevenT) August 22, 2018

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 12:26 PM