Kartiki Gonsalves’ The Elephant Whisperers scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian documentary to win an Oscar. The Tamil short documentary stars a real-life couple, Bomman and Bellie, who adopted two orphaned elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, Raghu and Ammu. Now, in a recent development, the filmmaker met the couple in Tamil Nadu and shared an adorable photograph of them.

Gonsalves took to social media and posted a heart-warming picture where Bomman and Bellie could be seen all smiles, holding the prestigious award. “It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home…..,” the celebrated director wrote in the caption.

It took no time for the photograph to go viral. Composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Easily my favourite #Oscars picture ever.” Another user said, “Was eagerly waiting for this picture. I so much wanted them to hold the trophy the way they held Ammu. The whole world wanted to see this picture. Thanks for sharing. Thanks for telling this story @kartikigonsalves. Many congratulations once again to you and your entire team.”

Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Gonsalves and announced Rs 1 crore prize money.

Helmed by Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers bagged the Best Documentary Short Film award at the 95th Academy Awards. The documentary revolves around the Tamil couple’s lifestyle as the entire community dedicated their lives towards raising orphaned elephants and taking care of the wild. The Elephant Whisperers left behind other nominees in the same category including Haul Out, How Do You Measure A Year, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate.