Adnan Sami's daughter pocket dialed AR Rahman — and Oscar-winning musician showed her around his London studio

Renowned Indian singer Adnan Sami recently opened up about an incident involving his one-year-old daughter who pocket dialed Grammy and Oscar winning composer AR Rahman.

(L) Adnan Sami with his daughter, Medina; AR Rahman (R). Image via Twitter

Sami spoke of how his daughter, Medina, managed to Facetime with the 'Mozart of Madras' — as he is lovingly called — when his phone was left unattended.

Haha!! Ok... Time to put passwords on all phones & ipads etc... My Little Medina took my phone & ‘FaceTimed’ @arrahman & had a cute chat with him while he was in London recording the score for the film ‘2.0’ @2Point0movie !! He even showed her his studio!! Adorable!💖😂 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 6, 2018

Rahman, who is currently recording music for Shankar Shanmugham's upcoming film 2.0 in London, was even nice enough to show her around his studio.

The teaser of 2.0 was revealed last month and showed an ultimate showdown between its two stars, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth, who are seen as the "biggest rivals" battling it out between good and evil. The over one minute teaser, which sees a high dose of CGI work, begins with a shot of birds circling over city skies, which later is being seen taken over by flying cell phones. People seem confused as the swirl of phones create havoc. Rajinikanth, who is reprising his role as Dr Vaseegaran and also Chitti, suggests that they take out Chitti the Robot and make him their weapon in the battle against Akshay's character.

He is heard saying: "This is beyond science, for this we need a superpower... Chitti the robot."

The second half of the teaser sees Akshay's evil character destroying the city as Chitti takes it upon himself to save the world from an apocalyptic disaster.

2.0 marks the Tamil debut of Akshay and his first film with Rajinikanth. The film also stars Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster "Enthiran (Robot)" which also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The movie also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role.

2.0 will hit the screens on 29 November.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Oct 08, 2018 21:08 PM