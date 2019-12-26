You are here:

Adnan Sami tweets in support of Citizenship Amendment Act: 'Muslims are very proud and happy here'

FP Staff

Dec 26, 2019 19:16:52 IST

While some celebrities have openly condemned the recently amended Citizenship Act, singer Adnan Sami has come out in support of the act.

Adnan tweeted that the citizens of Pakistan have 'uninvitedly thrusted themselves into the CAA discussion.' In a continuing tweet, he adds the Indian Muslims are 'very proud and happy here'.

Adnan has been quite vocal about his stance on social media and actively responding to his criticisers. He welcomed the CAA and wrote, "said that it is for protection of the people from persecution in theocratic states."

Meanwhile, declaring that they don't support any form of vandalism, a group of film industry artistes, including Anurag Kashyap and Aparna Sen, on Thursday asked for an independent judicial probe into the violence against anti-CAA protesters in Uttar Pradesh.

The appeal to courts was read out at a press conference here by actors Swara Bhasker and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The signatories to the letter said they believe that all these principles have been undermined in Uttar Pradesh, largely because of the excesses of the government.

Updated Date: Dec 26, 2019 19:16:52 IST

