Adnan Sami accuses Kuwaiti immigration of calling his staff 'Indian dogs'; Sushma Swaraj acknowledges complaint

IANS

May,07 2018 11:37:32 IST

Mumbai: Singer Adnan Sami has claimed that his staff members were mistreated and called "Indian dogs" at the Kuwait airport immigration. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took cognisance of the issue.

Adnan, who was in Kuwait for a live performance, drew attention to the matter via tweets on Sunday.

Later, he also tagged Union Home Affairs Minister Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj acknowledged Adnan's message, and asked him to "Please speak to me on phone." Adnan thanked her for the "ever so prompt reply".

Later, when the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju wrote to Adnan, assuring him that the "most dynamic" Sushma Swaraj was looking into the matter, the singer replied: "Thank you so much for your concern my dear. Sushma Swaraj is a lady full of heart and she is in touch with me and is looking after our people.

"I'm so proud that she is our foreign minister and looks after us all over the world."

Updated Date: May 07, 2018 11:37 AM

tags: #Adnan Sami #BuzzPatrol #Indian dogs #Kuwait

