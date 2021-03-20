Adivi Sesh's Telugu drama HIT to get sequel, producer Nani announces with first poster

Entertainment

Calling the HIT sequel “bigger, better and bad-ass,” Adivi Sesh says the shooting will begin after he completes filming Major.

Hit 2, the second instalment of the popular Telugu film Hit, has been announced by actor Adivi Sesh on Saturday, 20 March. Calling it “bigger, better and bad-ass,” Adivi said that he is happy to collaborate with producers Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni along with director Sailesh Kolanu. The 35-year-old actor said that the shooting will start once he completes Sashi Kiran Tikka’s Major.

Minutes after the announcement, Nani also shared the poster on his Twitter page. Using Adivi’s initials, he shared that “AS is KD” in the film.  Krishna Dev is the name of Adivi Sesh's character in the film.

The second film in the Hit franchise will go to the floors soon. Starring Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma, Hit: The First Case was released on 28 February, 2020. On the film’s first anniversary last month, Nani had announced that a second movie will be made.

