Other announcements include the new trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the debut of Nithin Lukrose's Malayalam feature Paka at Toronto International Film Festival 2021.

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Hindi remake of Thadam

Aditya Roy Kapur is set to star in the Hindi remake of the Tamil action-thriller Thadam. The Hindi film is produced by Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Vardhan Ketkar, a debutant director, is going to helm the project.

"I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon," said Kapur in a statement, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Thadam, which released in 2019, starred Arun Vijay in a double role. Joining him in the cast were Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. The film has been remade in Telugu as Red with Ram Potheini in the lead.

Lucasfilm hires YouTube artist behind Star Wars deepfake

A YouTuber famous for making "deepfakes" of scenes from iconic film and television shows including Star Wars has landed a job at Lucasfilm after wowing bosses at the Disney-owned company.

The digital artist known only as "Shamook" is famous online for using cutting-edge technology to seamlessly map the faces of famous stars onto other actors' bodies.

Popular videos created by the technical whiz include pasting Robert Pattinson's visage onto Christian Bale's Batman, and imagining a young Mel Gibson had returned in place of Tom Hardy in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road.

But his work on the climactic scene of The Mandalorian season two appeared to particularly impress Lucasfilm.

The Star Wars TV series set five years after the 1983 film Return of the Jedi concluded with a surprise appearance from Mark Hamill, who was digitally de-aged to play a young Luke Skywalker once again.

Many of Shamook's 90,000 followers felt his amateur reworking of the scene surpassed the official version now streaming on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

Lucasfilm's visual effects team Industrial Light and Magic "is always on the lookout for talented artists and have in fact hired the artist that goes by the online persona 'Shamook'," a spokesman said in a statement sent to Agence-France Presse.

"Over the past several years ILM has been investing in both machine learning and AI as a means to produce compelling visual effects work and it's been terrific to see momentum building in this space as the technology advances."

Shamook first revealed the hire on YouTube, telling followers his new title was "Senior Facial Capture Artist."

Disney is working on around 10 new Star Wars TV series, buoyed by the success of The Mandalorian, which was nominated for a whopping 24 Emmys and introduced viewers around the world to the adorable fan favourite Baby Yoda.

While similar technology is increasingly employed for mainstream uses such as Hollywood productions, "deepfakes" can also be used to spread deliberate misinformation.

New Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings trailer



Marvel released a new trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings, featuring a deeper dive into the superhero's world, the past he tried to forget, which soon catches up with him. "But, changing your name and forging a new path is harder than it looks, as Shang-Chi quickly learns he can’t outrun his destiny," writes Marvel in its description of the trailer.

The project marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the martial arts superhero. Destin Daniel Cretton has directed the film from a script by Dave Callaham.

The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi, born in China to a Chinese father and a white American mother, first appeared in 1973's Special Marvel Edition No 15. The character was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin after Marvel failed to acquire the comic book rights to the television series Kung Fu. Shang-Chi was trained as a martial artist assassin by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu, but later became a hero after rebelling against his father's ways.

Nithin Lukrose's Malayalam feature Paka to debut at Toronto International Film Festival 2021

Debutante filmmaker Nithin Lukose's feature film Paka will have its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival.

Titled River of Blood in English, the Malayalam-language movie has been selected for the Discovery section, which showcases the first or second feature films of directors worldwide.

Set in Wayanad, Kerala, Paka presents a tale of a river that swells with the blood of two feuding families and a young couple that tries to overcome this hatred with their love.

The movie, produced by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Raj Rachakonda, features an ensemble cast that includes Basil Paulose, Vinitha Koshy, Jose Kizhakkan, Athul John, Nithin George, Joseph Manickal.

The film has been shot by Srikanth Kabothu and edited by Arunima Shankar. Faizal Ahamed has provided the background score for the movie.

Paka had earlier won the best WIP project in the Work-in-Progress Lab of NFDC Film Bazaar 2020.

The film has been produced by Studio 99 Films in association with Alif Talkies Productions.

The 46th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival will be held in a hybrid format with both in-person and digital screenings. It will run from 9 to 18 September this year.

Comedy Premium League to stream on Netflix from 20 August



YouTube star and actor Prajakta Koli is set to host the Comedy Premium League, where comedians battle it out to tell the most rib-tickling joke. Four teams will take the stage and over six episodes, try to bag the winning title.

The four teams are — Lovable Langoors with Amit Tandon, Samay Raina, Rytasha Rathore and Aadar Malik; Naazuk Nevle with Mallika Dua, Rahul Subramanian, Urooj Ashfaq and Rahul Dua; Gharelu Gilaharis with Kenny Sebastian, Prashasti Singh, Kaneez Surka and Aakash Gupta; IDGAF Iguanas with Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi and Sumaira Shaikh.

