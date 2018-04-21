Aditya Roy Kapur opts out of Mohit Suri's film; project may be picked up after he finishes Kalank

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's flickering career in Bollywood got some fuel when he was roped in to star in Abhishek Varman's multi-starrer Kalank also featuring Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha. While previously it was reported that he has also bagged a role in Mohit Suri's upcoming film, the Aashiqui 2 actor was walked out of the film.

According to a report by Mid-day, Kapur had to walk out of the film in order to get started on Kalank, as Suri's film was still in the ideation stage. While there were speculations that the actor had a fallout with Suri due to the film's two-male-leads casting, the director has refuted all such rumours.

Speaking to Mid-day, Suri said, "I was in talks with Aditya. But I am yet to cast two male actors and one female actor for the principal cast. That will take a while. There's no point keeping him from other films. I might as well let him do Kalank. But there's no fallout." He further added, "If the dates work out, who knows, we might even do this one together."

Suri's last outing was the 2017 Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Half Girlfriend, based on a novel, of the same name, written by Chetan Bhagat. Kapur was last seen along with Shraddha Kapoor in the 2017 film OK Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali. The film was the Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's Dulquer Salmaan blockbuster O Kadhal Kanmani.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 11:57 AM