The Lakme Fashion Week was indeed a star-studded affair with many gracing the ramp this year. From young faces like Ishaan Khattar, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty, and Anshula Kapoor to veterans like Zeenat Aman, the stage was all set for India’s biggest and most prestigious fashion event. Speaking of which, actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turned showstoppers for none other than Manish Malhotra at the grand finale on Sunday. The rumoured couple took fans by surprise as they walked the ramp together, exuding strong chemistry blending in with their fine looks!

Setting the ramp on fire, Ananya and Aditya twinned in black as they showcased Manish Malhotra’s new collection for the finale. While the two initially walked individually, they later came together for the final walk, before the celebrity designer joined them. Ananya looked dreamy in a black printed bodycon gown while Aditya complimented her with his dapper black suit.

Check:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

As soon as the pictures and videos of their LFW outing came out, fans widely shared them on social media sharing their reaction to their chemistry. While some found them “looking good with each other”, not many were happy with the pairing.

Notably, this reunion on the ramp came amid rumours of both actors dating each other. It all began with a fun chat between Karan Johar and Ananya Panday where the filmmaker teased her about something “brewing” between her and Aditya. Following the same, the two were often spotted together at parties and events including Karan Johar’s 50th party and Kriti Sanon’s Diwaly party.

Ananya and Aditya also flew together to watch the FIFA World Cup last year.

On the work front

While Aditya Roy Kapur is presently basking in the success of his last digital release, The Night Manager, he also has Gumraah, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ananya is busy wrapping up Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana following which she has Kho Gaye Hum Kaha in the row.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.