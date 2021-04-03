Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta Agarwal test positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

'This too shall pass,' said Aditya Narayan when declaring his and his wife's coronavirus diagnosis

Aditya Narayan, on Saturday, 3 April, has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus . Taking to social media, the Indian Idol 12 host revealed that his wife Shweta Agarwal has also contracted the virus. In the Instagram post, he shared that both of them are currently under home quarantine and asked his fans to pray for them. He urged everyone to follow necessary protocols to stay safe.

Aditya posted a picture with his wife Shweta and captioned it as, “Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for COVID-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass”.

In the comment section, his friends including Neha Kakkar and Adhyayan Suman dropped get well soon messages for the couple.

Jay Bhanushali recently replaced Aditya in an episode of Indian Idol 12 which will be aired tonight. Interestingly, Aditya was on a small break since he was travelling and wasn't infected with COVID-19 when Jay stepped into his shoes.

The makers of Sony TV's singing reality show are now looking for Aditya's replacement till he recovers. A source told TOI that the team is currently on the lookout for other actors to fill in for him. They might need someone to host episodes spanning over two weeks.

Aditya tied the knot with Shweta in December 2020 in an intimate affair after dating for several years. The couple featured together in Vikram Bhatt's Shaapit which released in 2010.