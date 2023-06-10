Aditya Lakhia, who played Kachra in ‘Lagaan‘ was recently seen in an ad by Zomato where he reprised his character. The intent of the ad was to showcase how ‘Kachra’ can have multiple uses and not just meant to be disposed. However, it received scathing criticism for its insensitive messaging. One of the first people to call the ad out was ‘Masaan‘ director Neeraj Ghaywan.

The filmmaker tweeted- “#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive!”

Talking about the controversy to News18, Lakhia opened up and said, “Now I’ll think twice before (signing an ad). (Advertisers) should put me as Aditya and not as Kachra. It can take a different turn altogether. I mean it would be okay if Kachra promotes a soft drink but it is not okay if Kachra says no to plastic. There is a thin line.”

He added, “The way we all looked at it was Kachra promoting anti-plastic and to recycle garbage. But it took another turn. It became controversial so now it’s banned. That’s it. I don’t want to say anything further. We tried to do something positive and it just took another turn which we didn’t know it would.”

