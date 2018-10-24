Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 1200 week-run; Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol thank fans

Yash Raj Films’ eternal classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, re-defined romance in Indian cinema, making it the biggest hit of all time in the history of Bollywood. Often referred to as DDLJ by fans, the film, which completed 23 years in October since its release, is still running in theatres. It has now crossed 1200 weeks without an uninterrupted run at the iconic Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the iconic Raj and Simran respectively, the Aditya Chopra film went on to make and break many records, including winning 10 Filmfare Awards, the most for a single film at the time.

To commemorate the occasion, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a special message for fans:

A special journey that began 23 years ago, goes on even today. Your love has kept Raj & Simran's story alive on the big screen for 1200 weeks non-stop. Thank u for falling in love with us so unconditionally for so many years! #23YearsOfDDLJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 23, 2018

Kajol addressed the milestone as well:

1200 weeks and still running! thank you all for all the love that you have been showering on #DDLJ for so many years! It was, it is and will always be an incredibly special film for all of us. @iamsrk @yrf #AdityaChopra — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) October 20, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:48 PM