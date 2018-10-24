You are here:

Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 1200 week-run; Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol thank fans

FP Staff

Oct,24 2018 15:48:24 IST

Yash Raj Films’ eternal classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, directed by Aditya Chopra, re-defined romance in Indian cinema, making it the biggest hit of all time in the history of Bollywood. Often referred to as DDLJ by fans, the film, which completed 23 years in October since its release, is still running in theatres. It has now crossed 1200 weeks without an uninterrupted run at the iconic Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai.

Centre- Poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, left and right- iconic stills from the film. Facebook/@DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge

Centre- Poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, left and right- iconic stills from the film. Facebook/@DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the iconic Raj and Simran respectively, the Aditya Chopra film went on to make and break many records, including winning 10 Filmfare Awards, the most for a single film at the time.

To commemorate the occasion, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share a special message for fans:

Kajol addressed the milestone as well: 

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2018 15:48 PM

tags: Aditya Chopra , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , DDLJ , Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge , Kajol , Maratha Mandir , Shah Rukh Khan

also see

Shah Rukh Khan on 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Never understood script, just went ahead with Karan Johar's conviction

Shah Rukh Khan on 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Never understood script, just went ahead with Karan Johar's conviction

Helicopter Eela movie review: Kajol over-acts, Riddhi Sen is top-notch in a funny but superficial Mom com

Helicopter Eela movie review: Kajol over-acts, Riddhi Sen is top-notch in a funny but superficial Mom com

Pradeep Sarkar on Helicopter Eela: To create what comes to your mind gives you a different high altogether

Pradeep Sarkar on Helicopter Eela: To create what comes to your mind gives you a different high altogether