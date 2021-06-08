YRF said it would be able to inoculate at least 3500-4000 members registered members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in the first phase of the vaccine drive.

Aditya Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films, has launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive at YRF Studios.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted pictures from the vaccination drive, which will inoculate around 3,500 to 4,000 Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) industry workers in the first phase.

The studio has pledged to vaccinate 30,000 employees. The FWICE has a total of 2.5 lakh registered workers.

ADITYA CHOPRA INITIATES VACCINATION DRIVE... #AdityaChopra has initiated the vaccination drive at the sprawling #YRF Studios... Will inoculate 3500-4000 workers associated with #Hindi film industry in the first phase. pic.twitter.com/9nunBYz1Tr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2021

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said the team is delighted to kickstart the drive for the FWICE members, as it will help the industry bounce back, which has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This will result in the daily wage earners of our industry to return to work and provide financial stability for themselves and their families. The drive will have to take place in phases, given the huge number of vaccines that are required to cover the industry," Widhani said in a statement.

In the first phase of the drive, YRF said it would be able to inoculate at least 3500-4000 people.

The Aditya Chopra-led company had already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive and also began vaccinating crew members of their films.

Several YRF productions, including Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan, Salman Khan's actioner Tiger 3 and period drama Maharaja were on floors before the Maharashtra government put a hold on shoots in April.

Besides YRF, producer Sajid Nadiadwala held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families of his company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, also began their vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews.

Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and Screenwriters Association (SWA) have also announced that they would be organising free vaccine drives for their members.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)