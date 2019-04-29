You are here:

Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu reunite for Mohan Krishna Indraganti's action thriller, V

FP Staff

Apr 29, 2019 18:07:30 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari is reuniting with her Sammohanam co-star Sudheer Babu for an action thriller titled V, reports Indo Asian News Service.

V will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and will feature Nani and Nivetha Thomas.

The director announced the project on social media stating, "V starts today. V will entertain you. V will move you."

Nani will reportedly essay a negative role in the film, which will be backed by Dil Raju. The actor tweeted about the film as well.

Nivetha Thomas plays the role of the second leading lady in V. This will be her second venture with the filmmaker after Gentleman.

Sudheer also took to social media to announce the news.

