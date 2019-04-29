Aditi Rao Hydari, Sudheer Babu reunite for Mohan Krishna Indraganti's action thriller, V
Aditi Rao Hydari is reuniting with her Sammohanam co-star Sudheer Babu for an action thriller titled V, reports Indo Asian News Service.
V will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and will feature Nani and Nivetha Thomas.
The director announced the project on social media stating, "V starts today. V will entertain you. V will move you."
V starts today. V will ENTERTAIN you. V will MOVE you. V will EXHILARATE you. V promise you #VTheMovie @isudheerbabu @i_nivethathomas @aditiraohydari pic.twitter.com/xyE7kbdEXU
— Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) April 29, 2019
Nani will reportedly essay a negative role in the film, which will be backed by Dil Raju. The actor tweeted about the film as well.
He introduced me as a Hero in my 1st film. Today he is all set to introduce me again in my 25th film. But ... this time ... It’s different 😉 Your friendly neighbourhood BAD ASS joins the party #VTheMovie pic.twitter.com/0HGgWunyO9 — Nani (@NameisNani) April 29, 2019
Nivetha Thomas plays the role of the second leading lady in V. This will be her second venture with the filmmaker after Gentleman.
Sudheer also took to social media to announce the news.
"V" are coming back and this time with an action thriller Reunion with my fav @mokris_1772 sir & @aditiraohydari... My 1st with Dil Raju Anna & talented @i_nivethathomas EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. #VTheMovie #Sudheer11 #SVC36 @SVC_official #AmitTrivedi pic.twitter.com/U5mGbbMQSV
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 29, 2019
Among many other, this is just the first TWIST ... Welcome my NEMESIS @NameisNani Keep expecting the unexpected from @mokris_1772 #VTheMovie #Sudheer11 #Nani25 #SVC36 @aditiraohydari @i_nivethathomas @ItsAmitTrivedi https://t.co/H7MclYRGS7 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 29, 2019
#GetTogether of "Indraganti School' students along with our headmaster @mokris_1772 "V" are ready to begin the show #VTheMovie @NameisNani @aditiraohydari @i_nivethathomas pic.twitter.com/vIjQdQ9fZa
— Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) April 29, 2019
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 18:07:30 IST
