Aditi Rao Hydari on choosing more South Indian projects: Was grabbing the best of what I was being offered

Aditi Rao Hydari, whose new release is Parineeti Chopra in Netflix's The Girl on the Train, recently spoke about working more often in South Indian films than Bollywood.

"The stuff that was coming to me in Hindi, I wasn’t so excited about. But films coming my way in Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam were really exciting. People were writing scripts for me, waiting for me to finish something and join them. It wasn’t that I was weighing my options. I was grabbing the best of what I was being offered, with some of the best people," the actor told Press Trust of India.

Hydari made her Tamil debut in 2007 with period drama Sringaram, she only gained significant recognition after starring in Mani Ratnam's 2017 romantic-drama Kaatru Veliyidai. She made her Hindi debut with filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6 in 2009 and rose to prominence in 2011 with director Sudhir Mishra’s movie Yeh Saali Zindagi.

The actor went on to feature in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar, romantic-comedy London Paris New York, action-thriller Wazir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period- drama Padmaavat.

Hydari, whose last Hindi film was Mishra’s 2018 drama Daas Dev, said lack of good roles in Hindi film industry never bothered her as the interesting work kept coming from south.

Recently, Malavika Mohanan had spoken about working starring in her second Hindi language film, and how, compared to Bollywood, other film industries are often given less importance.