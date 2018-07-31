Aditi Rao Hydari on casting couch experience: I did not get work for eight months after my refusal

Aditi Rao Hydari roles, whether as lead or supporting cast, have usually been appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Her latest character of Mehrunissa (Alauddin Khilji's wife) in Padmaavat, also won her considerable acclaim.

Recently, in an interview with the Sunday Guardian, she opened up about her experiences working in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil film industries in general and the casting couch in particular.

Speaking about the practice of casting couch in film industries, Hydari confessed she that too, faced it. Hydari emphasised the need to stand up to such unfair practices and said she had no regret of her decision of backing away from the proposition at all. "Not for one second do I regret that decision. I will always speak about the misuse of power which is there in every industry. But personally, I don’t want to dig up dirt and name names. I made my decision and it was an empowered decision," she told Sunday Guardian.

However, Hydari also pointed out that her refusal caused her eight months of no work. The interim caused her distress as 2013 was also the year she lost her father. There were times when she even broke down. Yet, according to same reports, Hydari found herself more confident and in control.

Hydari also added that most girls who face similar situations should not hesitate to speak up against those who abuse power. "If anyone has been misused and they are living with that unhappiness, then they have every right to speak out and they should. If they don’t, it’s because of the fear of losing work. It’s about power play in the industry, and you should nip it in the bud. What is the fear? That you won’t get work? If you are talented, the right people will call you," added the Rockstar actress.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 12:39 PM