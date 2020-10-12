Aditi Rao Hydari cast in bilingual film Maha Samudram, also starring Sharwanand and Siddharth
Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.
Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Nani's Telugu thriller V, has boarded the cast of upcoming Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Maha Samudram. She will share screen space with Sharwanand and Siddharth in the Ajay Bhupathi (of RX 100-fame) directorial.
The film was announced by AK Entertainments on 18 September and is expected to go on floors in November, writes India Today. The makers were earlier considering either Samantha Akkineni or Sai Pallavi to take on the role, and Naga Chaitanya for one of the male leads.
The banner shared the update on social media
A wave 🌊 that brings the breeze, put your hands together for @aditiroahydari as she joins the lead cast of #MahaSamudram@ImSharwanand@Actor_Siddharth@DirAjayBhupathi@AnilSunkara1@AKentsOfficialpic.twitter.com/HGKu2TM3fW
— AK Entertainments (@AKentsOfficial) October 12, 2020
Hydari is currently shooting for a Tamil film Hey Sinamika featuring Dulquer Salmaan. She is also a part of an untitled period drama with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Set in 1947, it is a love story spanning across generations and follows the aftermath of the Partition.
Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised in Hyderabad, say reports
Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia contracting the coronavirus come a month after her parents' diagnosis.
Netflix announces its first Tamil film; Gautham Menon, Vetri Maaran, Vignesh Shivan, Sudha Kongara to direct
The anthology, titled Paava Kadhaigal, explores "how love, pride, and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate stories."
Khaali Peeli, Ka Pae Ranasingam release on 2 October via appointment viewing: How to watch the films on ZeePlex
Khaali Peeli and Ka Pae Ranasingam can be watched on ZeePlex, which is available on DTH networks as well as on ZEE5.