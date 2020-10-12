Aditi Rao Hydari cast in bilingual film Maha Samudram, also starring Sharwanand and Siddharth

Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.

Aditi Rao Hydari, last seen in Nani's Telugu thriller V, has boarded the cast of upcoming Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Maha Samudram. She will share screen space with Sharwanand and Siddharth in the Ajay Bhupathi (of RX 100-fame) directorial.

The film was announced by AK Entertainments on 18 September and is expected to go on floors in November, writes India Today. The makers were earlier considering either Samantha Akkineni or Sai Pallavi to take on the role, and Naga Chaitanya for one of the male leads.

Hydari is currently shooting for a Tamil film Hey Sinamika featuring Dulquer Salmaan. She is also a part of an untitled period drama with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Set in 1947, it is a love story spanning across generations and follows the aftermath of the Partition.

Maha Samudram will mark Siddharth's return to Telugu cinema after Jabardasth in 2013.