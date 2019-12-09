Adithya Varma, Dhruv Vikram's debut, grosses Rs 10 cr; Dhanush's Enai Nokki Paayum Thota collects Rs 13 cr in Tamil Nadu

The post-Diwali box office scenario in Kollywood has been quite bleak because of back-to-back failures. As already reported extensively, Bigil and Kaithi had made it a memorable festival season for Tamil cinema; these films also met with success in neighbouring Southern states and the overseas markets.

What’s even more disappointing is that all post-Diwali releases like Action, Sangathamizhan, Adithya Varma and the most recent Enai Noki Paayum Thota, carried a certain level of expectation and had popular names attached to them.

Action, directed by Sundar C, opened to middling reviews on 15 November and it was clear that the film would tank soon. The action film, starring Vishal and Tamannaah grossed a measly Rs 9.1 crore in Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.17 crore in Chennai) at the end of its third weekend. Tamannaah has had consecutive duds at the box office this year including Kanne Kalaimane, Devi 2 and Petromax.

The Vijay Sethupathi-led Sangathamizhan was a run-of-the-mill commercial entertainer. Directed by Vijay Chander, the film received a slightly better response than Action. Initially both films were slated to be out on 15 November but Sangathamizhan released a day later. The film grossed Rs 10.2 crore in Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.38 crore in Chennai) after its third weekend. After Sindhubadh earlier this year, Sangathamizhan is another failure for Sethupathi as the lead actor. Though he continues to impress in films like Super Deluxe, 96, Petta and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, his report card as a solo lead hero is worrying.

For Dhruv Vikram, Adithya Varma was a very good debut outing. Almost everyone, who has watched the film have raved about his acting, style and screen presence. Dhruv is one solid reason to check out this Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy. Adithya Varma, which released on 22 November, witnessed a satisfactory opening but the earnings were quick to drop. The film has managed to gross around Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu (Rs 1.44 crore in Chennai city) after its second weekend. These are respectable numbers for a debut actor but does not make the film a "hit". Maybe the film, which also includes Banita Sandhu, would have collected better had it released before the Hindi remake Kabir Singh, which was a blockbuster across the country.

The biggest disappointment of them all is Enai Noki Paayum Thota directed by ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. With Dhanush and Megha Akash in the lead, the film opened well on its first day (29 November) grossing Rs 5.85 crore in Tamil Nadu. The largely poor reviews and the rainy weather in the state meant there was no jump in its revenue. After its first weekend, ENPT grossed Rs 13 crore in the state (Rs 2.02 crore in Chennai ); good numbers considering the aforementioned factors. The brand value of the hero, the director and the chartbuster songs certainly helped the opening weekend’s box office. The drop was big on Monday and subsequently Tuesday. After five days, the film earned Rs 2.39 crore in Chennai. In its second week, ENPT is expected to lose a majority of its screens particularly in the mass belts of the state.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 14:28:39 IST