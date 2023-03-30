Choosing just the right date and the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, makers have released the ‘divine poster’ of the high-anticipated film Adipurush on Thursday (30 March 2023). Based on the epic Ramayana, the mythological fantasy film features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon portrays the role of Sita. Speaking about the poster, it shows both Prabhas and Kriti in their respective characters, while we can also see Sunny Singh as Laxman standing beside Lord Ram and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Hanuman. The actors while taking to social media handles shared the poster in Hindi, English, and Telugu.

Prabhas, while sharing the posters on his Instagram handle wrote, “Mantron se badhke tera naam. Jai Shri Ram.”

Fans are quite thrilled and excited with the posters as many took to the comment section and showered with praises.

With the poster out now, the team will now also embark on promotional activities for the film on Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. Ahead of the poster release, director Om Raut along with Bhushan Kumar also paid a visit to Mata Vaishno Devi to seek blessing for the film’s campaign.

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush revolves around the epic Ramayana which focuses on Lord Ram and his journey towards Ravana’s Lanka to rescue his wife, Mata Sita, and defeat the demon king. A teaser of the film was released last year showing Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The teaser also featured a fierce Saif Ali Khan portraying the role of Lankesh with ice-blue eyes and evil features. While Saif can be seen riding a dragon-type creature, Prabhas as Lord Ram is joined by his ‘sena’ to defeat the enemy.

Produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Adipurush is all set for a worldwide release on 16 June 2023 in IMAX and 3D. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

